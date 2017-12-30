Karan has some wise words for Ishaan and Janhvi

As Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor set sails for a new journey into Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, mentor Karan Johar has a few wise words from them. Karan wrote a letter to both and shared his learnings from working in the film industry since all these years.

The letter goes as follows:

It’s a new year which means new beginnings and time for new relationship goals. I hope all of you had a wonderful Christmas and here’s wishing you a love filled New Year. As you know this New Year, I am making some new films. Some new students and for them I have written my first radio letter.

So here it goes:

Dear Janhvi and Dear Ishaan, you’re going to embark on a new journey of stardom this year. You will face many first in 2018 this year from promotion to Paparazzi to link-ups and trolling to fame and failures, you’re going to see it all and through all of this. I just want to remind you to not take yourself too seriously and absorb every new experience. Because these initial days will never come back again. Janhvi, Ishaan your best qualities are that you all are still students. That you both really stand by your beliefs and the fact that you really really don’t take yourself as seriously as I sometimes think you should. I love the fact that you are still vulnerable and innocent, please hold onto that. You stand out because of the very same and your strength lies in the very fact that you all are simple and completely uncluttered as of yet. Here’s sending you all the love and life for 2018 and you only live once, don’t forget.

Do the Ishq Baby!

Dhadak is the Hindi remake of the blockbuster Marathi movie Sairat and is touted to release on July 10, 2018.