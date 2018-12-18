Bollywood biggies Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Prasoon Joshi meet PM Narendra Modi

This year in October, a pivotal bunch of filmmakers from the Hindi Film Industry met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the status of Bollywood. This meeting included Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L Rai and Siddharth Roy Kapur to name a few. On Tuesday, another set of Bollywood dignitaries met the Prime Minister at Maharashtra's Raj Bhavan to discuss day-to-day issues faced by the industry. Ritesh Sidhwani, Karan Johar, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Prasoon Joshi, Ajay Devgn and Rakesh Roshan were present, among others. The Prime Minister was on a one-day visit to Maharashtra to launch various infrastructure and housing projects.

"He (PM) acknowledged that our films are being recognised internationally and agreed that filmmakers are no less important than nation-builders. He has assured the delegation that he will personally work towards setting up a special committee to look into the industry matters and address them urgently," sources told The Week. Reportedly, the PM was requested consider Bollywood as a full-length industry that has a considerable contribution in the country's fiscal growth. It may be noted that India happens to produce the highest number of films in the world.

Hon Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi meets film industry delegation: Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L Rai, Ritesh Sidhwani, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Maulik Bhagat and Mahaveer Jain... How entertainment industry can contribute more in nation building was discussed. pic.twitter.com/VKbWvhqnso — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 25, 2018

But here's what strikes us the most. After the October meet itself, we happened to notice that not a single female director or actor was part of the group. At a time when women-oriented films are flourishing every day and female artistes are growingly asserting their place in the industry, it was disheartening to not see even one woman representative at such an important platform. Sadly enough, the latest delegation was just a repetition of the same. Are the women in the industry listening?