Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and many others make a starry presence at NBT Utsav 2018

First published: June 30, 2018 03:14 PM IST | Updated: June 30, 2018 03:14 PM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

Last night, Bollywood celebs made their presence felt at the NBT Utsav Awards 2018. From Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar, B-Townies were dressed to the tee and posed happily for pictures.

Alia picked up the Best Actress award for her performance in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, Varun won the Best Actor award for his performance in Shoojit Sircar’s October and Karan Johar walked away with the Most Talented Cinema Personality award.

Alia looked charming in an embroidered pastel pink attire which she paired it with statement earrings and soft curls.

Varun wore a navy blue suit and posed happily for pictures with mentor Karan Johar who went the polka dot way with his suit.

Arjun Kapoor who picked the Entertainer of the Year Award looked dapper in a suit.

Rani Mukerji made a rare appearance at the awards night and looked beautiful in a beige coloured saree.

Bhumi Pednekar also attended the show wearing a indo-western outfit.

The pictures prove that our celebs had a good time at the awards show and we wish congratulations to all the winners.

