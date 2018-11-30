Karan Johar and his cuties are here to make your day!

Friday mornings are a mixed emotion. On one hand you have to go to work, on the other, it’s the last working day of the week. And if that thought makes it hard for you to keep up with the day, Karan Johar’s newest video with his kids Roohi and Yash will make you smile…and give you the positive vibes to sail through the day.

The video, shared on Karan’s Instagram handle has the filmmaker playing with his kids. Roohi and Yash are seated on children’s feeding tables and both kiddos look adorbs. Karan can be heard saying ‘Where’s Roohi, where’s Roohi?’ as his daughter covers her face with her hands and then removes them. He does the same with Yash as well. The process went on for a while before Karan signed off saying ‘Toodles.’

Meanwhile, Karan’s show Koffee with Karan has been going strong among the masses. The newest episode of the show is scheduled for release on December 2 and will host Kajol and her husband Ajay Devgn as the guests.

This episode will be one to remember thanks to the history shared between Karan and Kajol. The duo were best friend at one point, having worked on films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and My Name Is Khan. However they had a fallout of sorts in 2016 over the release of Ajay Devgn directed Shivaay and Karan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. They have since forgotten the episode and thus it will be lovely to see the friends in one frame.