Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan wear their perfect pouts as they head to London

BFFs Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are just the perfect partners when it comes to flaunting their sexy pouts on camera along with being the perfect fashionistas.

Now, the duo was papped at the Mumbai airport. They are heading to London and their stylish airport appearances grabbed enough eyeballs.

Kareena was wearing a yellow sweatshirt with blue tattered denims that she paired with golden tinted sunglasses, brown sneakers and a small printed bag.

Karan also chose a sweatshirt, but in monochrome that he paired with blue reflectors and funky red sneakers.

They flaunted their pouts at the airport slaying it completely. Next, in flight as they sat next to each other, Karan shared a video on his Instagram as a story in which we see them pouting away to glory as he captioned it ‘Pouting soulmates’.

On the professional front, Kareena will be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming production opposite Akshay Kumar that will be based on the subject of surrogacy. The movie also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal parts.

Speaking of Karan’s home banner Dharma Productions, it has a rich bevy of movies lined up namely Dhadak, Student of the Year 2, Simmba, Kalank and Brahmastra.