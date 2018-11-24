Karan Johar and kids Yash and Roohi share another great video on Instagram

Karan Johar is one of those celebs who doesn’t shy away from sharing pictures and videos of their kids on social media. In fact, Karan’s Instagram account is filled with Yash and Roohi’s pictures and videos. Recently, the filmmaker posted one more video of his children on Instagram where the cute munchkins are showing off their driving skills. Karan, like the doting father that he is, is egging both Yash and Roohi to dance but while Yash shows a bit of enthusiasm, Roohi decides to pass out on the steering wheel.

Don't drink and drive is the advise that Karan is heard giving the young one who is yet to clock two on the calendar. It may sound a tad early but considering the traffic situation in Mumbai, we think it's something that should be instilled in children at an early age. Karan is clearly overjoyed to be spending some quality time with his kids. Time is something that must be hard to come by considering the many commitments that one of the most powerful producers in the Industry has currently.

Karan Johar became a father in February 2017 and happily announced it on social media. He may be one of the busiest men producing movies, hosting Koffee With Karan, judging India’s Got Talent and gearing up for his directorial Takht but that hasn't stopped him from taking out time for his lovely kids.