Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji to reunite after 5 years

Filmmaker Karan Johar is finally reuniting with his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress Rani Mukerji after 5 long years. This time the two are teaming up for a reality show in which Rani will probe Karan’s real-life goof-ups. In past years, Rani and Karan have created quite a few memorable cinematic moments on silver screen including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998 and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna in 2006. Now, 5 years after 2013’s Bombay Talkies, the two will be coming together for Karan’s reality show India’s Next Superstar where Rani will appear as a part of her upcoming film Hichki’s promotions.

A source close to the actor said, “Karan and Rani are a house on fire every time they meet. So, expect a fun show full of banters. Rani has started this campaign Aapki Hichki Kya Hai? as a part of Hichki promotions. She asked Salman about his Hichki on marriage and suggested he should skip marriage and become a father when she was on the sets of Bigg Boss. Karan will be the next person who will asked the same. Let’s see what Karan reveals about his Hichkis! Knowing Karan, it will be a big revelation.”

“Usually, it’s Karan grilling celebrities about their lives on his couch while having coffee. The roles are certainly going to be reversed on this special episode. Karan’s known to be a sport when talking about his flaws and follies, so the episode is expected to be super entertaining. Add to that Rani’s sense of humor and these old friends are bound to deliver a super special episode,” the source added.

In Hichki, Rani Mukerji is playing Naina Mathur, a teacher who has Tourette Syndrome — a nervous system disorder that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. Hichki tells us a story of turning disadvantages into opportunities and winning over challenges in life. It also takes a dig on discrimination existing in our society and daily lives.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the movie is set to release on February 23.