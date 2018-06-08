Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan to come together again? Here’s what the director says

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together in movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan. The actor had also done cameo in Karan’s last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. And now, recently while talking to Hindustan Times, Karan has given a hint of collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan, once again.

The filmmaker said, “I just can’t wait to share cinema space with Shah Rukh again. In the last few years, we co-produced films together such as Student Of The Year (2012) and Dear Zindagi (2016) but now I can’t wait to collaborate with him in a full-fledged manner because I know whenever we do something together, it will be extraordinary and amazing.”

Karan added that SRK is not just a part of his career but a part of his life as well. He said, “He is a part of my life as well. Shah Rukh, Gauri and the kids – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam – are my immediate family. I won’t even use the word ‘dosti’ (friendship). Apart from my dad (late Yash Johar) and mum (Hiroo Johar), I consider Shah Rukh and Adi (Aditya) Chopra’s families my other families in Mumbai. They are always going to be in every part and beat of my life.”

When asked about SRK starring in his next, Karan said, “Well, now that I am back from my birthday break (in London, UK), I will take all those decisions but I know one thing Shah Rukh has been one of my best experiences in cinema ever and it’s something that I can’t wait to repeat.”

Well, we just cannot wait for another legendary SRK-KJo movie!