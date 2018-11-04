Karan Johar and SRK's throwback photo will wax you nostalgic!

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar always tops the list when it comes to treating fans with interesting Instagram feeds. From flaunting his fashionable side to announce his upcoming movies and putting up throwback pictures with his industry pals, he surely knows how to keep his followers glued to his social media. Johar, whose directional debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai recently clocked in two decades, took a trip down the memory lane on Saturday and shared a throwback photo that you can’t miss!

The picture shows KJo and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan discussing a scene just before the shot and it dates back to KKHH shooting days. The director-actor duo looked dashing in the picture and we can’t wait for the two to reunite and do wonders on the big screen yet again. ‘Throwback SRK’, wrote the 46-year-old filmmaker as his caption.

Johar hosted a grand bash to celebrate ’20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ last month (October) and opened up about his debut film saying, "I can’t believe I have been around for two decades in the industry. I also can’t believe that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is 20 years old. I feel like I was a different person then... more innocent, a little more lost, a lot less confident,” as reported by DNA.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker is busy with his upcoming Takht along with his hit TV chat show, Koffee With Karan 6, which has been a huge hit until now.