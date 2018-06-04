Karan Johar announces Farah Khan’s #wheelchairdiaries is officially shut now

Farah Khan had fractured her leg last month during the shooting of a TV show. The choreographer-turned-filmmaker was on a bed rest and required a wheelchair to move around. However Bollywood celebrities who visited the choreographer used the wheelchair more than her. Whoever visited Farah to check on her health sat on the wheelchair and Farah’s Instagram is filled with pictures of them. But now, Farah has recovered and Karan Johar has officially announced that #wheelchairdiaries is officially shut now.

Check out the announcement video here:

Well, we must say that Karan’s closing speech was quite hilarious.

While we are happy that Farah has recovered, we are surely going to miss the #wheelchairdiaries pictures and videos.

Just a few days before her leg was fractured, Farah had choreographed the track Tareefan for Veere Di Wedding. The song has received a great response and though there’s not much of dancing in the track, the actress’ hit the nail with the oomph factor. Farah had reportedly also choreographed Sonam’s sangeet function and had attended a few wedding functions with the help of crutches.

While Karan in the above video has stated that Farah is back to work, we wonder if he is hinting that she will be choreographing songs for his next production venture Kalank. The movie stars Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.