Karan Johar apologises for hurting Assamese sentiments

Karan Johar, Kirron Kher and Malaika Arora are judging the 8th season of India’s Got Talent and have been doing so since season four. The talent on the show is exemplary but the banter between three judges is quite entertaining too. Karan takes to Instagram almost on a daily basis as he greets his co-judges and comments on how they’re looking and what’s they’re wearing and what not! One such video got him into trouble.

In a recent video shared by him, Karan was heard poking fun at Kirron Kher for wearing a traditional headgear, gifted to her by a contestant from Arunachal Pradesh. Kher also asked Karan why he is not wearing it, to which the filmmaker replied, "Because you have guts, I don't."

Of course this didn’t go down well on social media and Karan was blamed for disrespecting the Japi, a traditional hat from Assam. Well, Karan later took to Twitter to apologise for hurting the sentiments of Assamese people, stating that the comment was purely unintentional and he is very sorry for it.

Karan has since deleted the video from his Instagram account. We just want to say ‘Toodles, please be careful when you share your next video’.