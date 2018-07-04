Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and others; celebs come out in support of ailing Sonali Bendre

We are in a state of a shock. Sonali Bendre's recent revelation over her health has made our brains go numb, collectively. It is so hard to believe that the ever-smiling actress has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer. She put up a long post on social media breaking this news to her fans.

In the post, she has revealed that she is undergoing a treatment in New York and is grateful to all the love that is his receiving from her near and dear ones. Her friends from the industry like Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and many others have lent their support to her through Twitter and have wished a speedy recovery for the lady.

Fight that bastard Sonali don’t let it win !!! https://t.co/MW8xFb8JTz — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 4, 2018

Godspeed ,love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul!!!❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/fvUOpD9ubW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 4, 2018

Sending you strength and love! ♥️ — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) July 4, 2018

You are one of the strongest women I know! I admire &respect how u always stood ur ground in the face of adversity...and won! A WonderWoman who does it all-actor,author,mom,wife! An inspiration 2so many!Cancer will surely lose this fight! Our Love & Prayers are with u always! https://t.co/EPtrOsH0Xa — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 4, 2018

Wishing you a speedy recovery ma’am. Sending you all my love and prayers. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) July 4, 2018

Sonali Ma’am wishing you a speedy recovery. Praying for you and your family! — Patralekhaa (@Patralekhaa9) July 4, 2018

Others celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Manish Malhotra sent an ailing Sonali all their love, on Instagram.

Not just the stars, even her fans are in trauma and are just wishing the actress God speed recovery.

Sonali Bendre is married to Goldie Behl and has a son a 13-year-old song named Ranveer. We wish the family all the strength and power to face this situation.