Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and others; celebs come out in support of ailing Sonali Bendre

First published: July 04, 2018 02:38 PM IST | Updated: July 04, 2018 02:38 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

We are in a state of a shock. Sonali Bendre's recent revelation over her health has made our brains go numb, collectively. It is so hard to believe that the ever-smiling actress has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer. She put up a long post on social media breaking this news to her fans.

In the post, she has revealed that she is undergoing a treatment in New York and is grateful to all the love that is his receiving from her near and dear ones. Her friends from the industry like Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and many others have lent their support to her through Twitter and have wished a speedy recovery for the lady.

Others celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Manish Malhotra sent an ailing Sonali all their love, on Instagram.

Not just the stars, even her fans are in trauma and are just wishing the actress God speed recovery.

Sonali Bendre is married to Goldie Behl and has a son a 13-year-old song named Ranveer. We wish the family all the strength and power to face this situation.

tags: #Arjun Kapoor #Bollywood #Cancer #Entertainment #Instagram #karan johar #Manish Malhotra #New York #Sonali Bendre #Sonam Kapoor #Twitter

