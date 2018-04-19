Karan Johar becomes first Indian filmmaker to get a wax statue

Indian celebrities are not only popular in our country but all over the world. Huge box office revenues generated on foreign soil are proof of that. It’s no wonder that foreign museums, such as the esteemed Madame Tussauds are keen on having statues of popular Indian figures in their arsenal. Madame Tussauds already has a number of wax statues of Indian stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and others in various outlets around the world. Joining these big shots will be Karan Johar.

With Karan’s inclusion to the coveted Madame Tussauds, he will become the first Indian filmmaker to receive that honour. The process of Karan’s statue being made is already underway and KJo has already met the creative directors of the museum. The meeting was held at the Merlin Studios in London on April 12.

Karan Johar to have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds... The procedures have begun and the figure will be ready in six months. pic.twitter.com/Wk3PBYKIPA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 19, 2018

Karan will also have another reason to celebrate as his film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai will complete 20 years this year. That’s not all, his TV show Koffee with Karan will turn six this year. Karan will be looking forward the unveiling of his wax statue later in the year.

The statue will be unveiled in one city after which it will be sent on a tour across Asia so fans can feast their eyes on it. According to reports, the statue will take about six months to take shape. The wax figures are built using a mix of modern technology and traditional sculpting. Karan plans to be a part of the promotions for the statue, giving him a chance to interact with his fans.