Karan Johar becomes the first Bollywood filmmaker to have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Numerous Bollywood actors have been featured at the prestigious Madame Tussauds museum in the past. This is almost a celebration, with the concerned star striking quirky poses with his or her statue. It is something else whether the statue actually always resembles them! We will talk about the wax statue fails another time. For now, the news is that Karan Johar has become the first Bollywood filmmaker who will soon to be 'waxed'!

The occasion is set to take place on the 4th of April and Karan's statue will not just be launched in one city! "Karan Johar's talent and career go well beyond just filmmaking which makes him an exciting and entertaining personality for them to add to the many other iconic International wax figures. Additionally, his wax figure will not just be launched in one city but will simultaneously head out on tour across Asia to give his many fans across the world a chance to experience him being waxed," a statement from the Tussauds authority read.

As per reports, Karan will also launch an 'Ultimate Film Star' experience at Madame Tussauds Singapore. A 2,500 square meter zone, the area will be reportedly dedicated to celebrating Indian cinema. Using interactive technology, the visitors will be enabled to dance and act into the zone alongside their favourite celebrities. Madame Tussauds Singapore already hosts an interactive statue of Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, which interacts with and even takes selfies with fans. But an entire arena dedicated to Indian cinema and its fans? That sounds so grand!

Karan, who owns one of Bollywood's biggest production banners Dharma Productions and is known to have forayed into a variety of content through his films, certainly deserved his name there. Which other filmmakers do you want to see at the Tussauds? Let us know!