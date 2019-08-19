Nilofar Shaikh August 19 2019, 7.14 pm August 19 2019, 7.14 pm

Earlier this month, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his star-studded party which had Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Zoya Akhtar and more in attendance. Soon the party pictures went viral and brought in accusation that the celebrities were in a drugged state. With the ongoing debate on whether or not the stars had consumed drugs on that night. Now, KJo finally breaks his silence on the matter.

Karan has termed the whole drug story as "baseless". While in an interview with Rajeev Masand, he said that they were having a "good time" catching up with each other: "There were achieving members of the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week of work, having a good time. I took that video... With all the earnestness, would I be putting out that video if there was anything happening at all? I am not stupid."

Further KJo also cleared why he refrained from speaking out on this matter for so long, he said "I toyed with the idea of giving out a statement. I toyed with giving out a thought on the social media about something" and added, "I thought if I justify it will start looking that I am speaking too much in defence."

He described the party as a social gathering where his mother Hiroo Johar was also spending time with them just minutes before he shot the video, "My mother, five minutes before this video, was sitting with us. It was that kind of a family, happy, social gathering, where friends were sitting and having a good time and we were listening to some music, having some good food and having good conversational energy there. There was nothing else going on."

Furious Kalank producer warned that he would take legal steps next time, "I am not taking this very kindly, the next time where baseless accusations, I will take the legal route. You cannot mar our solid reputations, our sincere reputations, our committed reputations just because you are presuming something. You cannot put out a baseless accusation that has no base, no fact, no truth, no reality and try and mar us and our reputations. It's ridiculous." "I am, now, afraid to call up people to my home thinking that they might be afraid to show up," the filmmaker said.