Karan Johar can't spend his birthday with Yash and Roohi, but he'll make up for it

Subhash K Jha May 25 2019, 11.07 am May 25 2019, 11.07 am

Birthdays are to be spent laughing and singing while eating cake and being surrounded by friends. Unfortunately for Karan Johar, who turns 47 on May 25th, he'll be celebrating his birthday working. On an even sadder note, his adorable twins - Yash and Roohi - will be back home while KJo will be in New York. “I am heading to New York for four days right in the middle of my birthday. At this stage, it is too far for the twins to travel.”

Though he is disappointed about not being with his children on this special day, Karan says it can’t be helped. “Meetings in New York for my film Takht suddenly came through. So I’ve to take a flight out.”

However, here’s the good news for Roohi and Yash. Daddy Karan will have a full cake-and-candles birthday party when he returns from his crucial business trip. And even bigger news: Karan is taking his twins for their first holiday abroad. “I am taking the twins to London soon after I get back from NY, for their first summer break.”

Karan Johar’s twins, a son and daughter were born to him through surrogacy on February 2, 2017. Ever since then he has been making ample time to be an able parent to his children, often cancelling or postponing business trips to be with them.