Karan Johar dedicates this song for lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and we are melting!

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, have been hitting the headlines, ever since their love-story began and adding fuel to the fire is none other than, Karan Johar. The filmmaker recently appeared on Neha Dhupia’s famous talk show - No Filter Neha, wherein he gave away too much of information. He did not keep mum on this topic and even dedicated a lovely song to the couple. He was asked to pick a song and dedicate to Alia and Ranbir and he chose one from his own movie.

The filmmaker added, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Title track.’ Yep, he did. Karan sang, "Tu safar mera, Hai tu hi meri manzil, Tere bina guzara, Ae dil hai mushkil. Tu mera khuda, Tu hi duaa mein shaamil, Tere bina guzara, Ae dil hai Mushkil.” This song is from his last directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Lets read in between the lines. The song signifies an unconventional love story and the director just confirmed how Ranbir and Alia are inseparable and can't stay without each other. Well, it also proves how strong their bond is. We like, Karan!

View this post on Instagram the one with all the joy 😇💥 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Sep 16, 2018 at 12:55am PDT

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt started dating on the sets of Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, Brahmastra will release on 20 December 2019.