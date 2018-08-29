Karan Johar dishes out extra-marital advice to Ayushmann Khurrana

Callers turning up to Karan Johar for love advice on his radio show is pretty regular. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana had to resort to Karan's expertise too, this time! Thank his enviable female fan following for that. Owing to his killer looks and unmatched charm, Ayushmann is frequently approached by women. Could become quite a challenge to deal in the long run, right?

"How should I say no to women who call me for extramarital affairs? Politely turning them down that you know I am a married man... How should I do this?" the actor asked Karan, who is hosting the second season of his show, Calling Karan.

Conventional is definitely Karan's way to go. That applies to everything from the classy jackets he wears to the tips he gives away. He rather has smart tricks under his sleeves.

"For the girls in the world to know that there are men like you too that actually want to give an alarm sound to those who are hitting on you, do so by saying that 'Listen I am married'. Well it's very simple, it's the oldest trick in the world, Ayushmann", Karan answered back.

"Just laugh at something she says. Like 'Oh God, you are so funny! My wife would love you'. Or something similar, like 'Oh! You look so pretty, where did you get it? I want to gift something like this to my wife'. There are a hundred ways of telling her that you have a wife," he added.

In case you are charm-struck by Ayushmann and even manage to tell him but he slips away, you know who to blame!