Karan Johar finally lets eager Kartik Aaryan back into his inner circle Darshana Devi November 08 2018

Gossip mongers had a good time munching on stories of filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kartik Aaryan being at war. A few months back, reports surfaced that the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety star was offered a role in KJo’s Good News starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. But Kartik’s starry tantrums reportedly irked the filmmaker and the latter dumped him from his film. However, it looks like the two have finally buried the hatchet as we just spotted Kartik in one of Johar’s Diwali party pictures!

KJo, on Wednesday, hosted a grand Diwali party which was attended by most of the industry biggies. Among all was Kartik Aaryan, who was seen in one of the pictures shared by ace designer Manish Malhotra on social media.

For the uninitiated, KJo’s Dharma Productions was reportedly considering Kartik to play the second lead in Good News. But the actor’s team publicised the news that he was finalised for the film even before Johar’s confirmation and that miffed the filmmaker. Reports also suggest that Kartik even demanded a hefty remuneration for the movie. Just recently, there were also reports about Kartik refusing to share the couch with Vicky Kaushal on Koffee With Karan which further escalated the gossips about the cold war between the two.

Well then, we are happy to know that the two have finally ended their bitter battle and we hope they collaborate for a project soon!