Karan Johar has a heart-felt message for his students Janhvi and Ishaan

Filmmaker and mentor Karan Johar is all set to launch the next set of star kids, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother, Ishaan Khattar. Johar is producing the official Hindi remake of Marathi superhit movie, Sairat starring the two debutants. As the lead pair gears up for their Bollywood debut with Dhadak, the filmmaker has penned a love note for the duo.

On his show ‘Calling Karan’ on 104.8 Ishq FM, he read out the note, stating, “It’s a new year which means new beginnings and time for new relationship goals… Dear Janhvi and Ishaan, you are going to embark on a new journey of stardom this year. You will face many firsts in 2018 from promotion to paparazzi to link-ups and trolling to fame and failures. You are going to see it all. Through all of this, I just want to remind you to not take yourself too seriously and absorb every new experience because these initial days will never come back again. Janhvi, Ishaan your best qualities are that you all are still students. That you both really stand by your beliefs and the fact that you really don’t take yourself as seriously as I sometimes think you should. I love the fact that you are still vulnerable and innocent, please hold onto that. You stand out because of the very same and your strength lies in the very fact that you all are simple and completely uncluttered as of yet. Here’s sending you all the love and life for 2018 and you only live once, don’t forget. Do the Ishq Baby!”

The film directed by Shashank Khaitan will hit theatres on July 6.