Karan Johar is a man who has learned to deal with a lot of problems throughout his life. Mockery over his sexual orientation being the topmost. In a country like India, there is no shortage of people who mock and abuse the director for it. Nevertheless, Johar has also gotten used to it and is not bothered by it anymore. On Sunday a twitter user out of nowhere tweeted mocking Johar's orientation saying that a biopic titled Karan Johar the gay should be made on him. Being his usual sarcastic self Johar congratulated the user for being original and rhetorically asked him where he had been hiding his creativity for so long.

The user soon deleted his tweet and later deactivated his twitter account but a shot of the tweet is still going viral over social media. Soon after Karan Johar responded to this tweet, fans came to his rescue defending him.

Check out Karan Johar's tweet below:

You absolutely orignal genius! Where have you been hiding all this while??? Thank you for existing and emerging as the most prolific voice on Twitter today!!! https://t.co/5lxcPMjVif — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 18, 2019

Karan Johar has been known to be homosexual for quite a while but has never agreed or confirmed it openly for legal reasons. He mentioned this in his 2017 autobiography titled An Unsuitable Boy. In it, he wrote, "The reason I don't say it out aloud is simply that I don't want to be dealing with the FIRs. I'm very sorry. I have a job, I have a commitment to my company, to my people who work for me; there are over a hundred people that I'm answerable to. I'm not going to sit in the courts because of ridiculous, completely bigoted individuals who have no education, no intelligence, who go into some kind of rapture for publicity."

Karan Johar has also felt discomfort for often being romantically associated with his long-time friend actor Shah Rukh Khan. Johar claims to have always viewed Shah Rukh as an elder brother. As a result of people spreading rumours about the two, Johar claims that even today he is afraid of being close friends with any single man. He states that he fears that people would spread rumours about any friend of his.