Karan Johar has a special surprise for all his loyal fans - Deets Inside

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions kick-started the year with Raazi, which had earned 2018’s ‘most popular film’ title after its release. For all the love and immense appreciation showered by fans for its wide range of films, the production house is now launching a loyalty program for fans, in which the most loyal fan family of Dharma Productions will be rewarded with offers and other benefits.

The program will reward their most loyal fan family with exciting offers, experiences and tempting discounts. The participants of the program will have the advantage of exclusive rewards, like trips to the movie sets and first access to all Dharma movies.

“We have received unconditional love from our fans over the years and this has indeed been a blessed journey so far. This offering is our way of thanking them,” quoted Karan Johar to TOI.

Johar is currently busy with his upcoming fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, which will feature Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerjee, is slated to hit the screens in August next year. He also has Dhadak coming up, which is releasing on July 20. Apart from that he has Simmba, Kalank and Kesari on his list.