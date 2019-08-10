Antara Kashyap August 10 2019, 3.15 pm August 10 2019, 3.15 pm

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is one of the biggest occasions for Indian cinema, where actors, filmmakers and crew get honoured for their contribution. However, the biggest part of the IIFM is the pre-Independence Day celebrations, where one esteemed member of the film fraternity gets to hoist the National Flag. Last year, the honour was bestowed upon Rani Mukherjee, who had won the award for Excellence in Cinema and Best Actress for Hichki. This year, it was filmmaker Karan Johar turn to unfurl the Tricolour at the Federation Square in Melbourne.

Dressed in white and gold Kurta by Shantanu and Nikhil, the filmmaker also gave a speech addressing the people present at the event. He was seen singing the National Anthem. In an earlier interview addressing the Independence Day celebrations with a popular website, Johar had said, “I'm looking forward to celebrating Indian Independence Day in one of the world's most vibrant multicultural cities, Melbourne. The sense of community and unity centres around the pride of our flag and the celebration of India's independence is something I'm looking forward to. It's truly an honour for me to be the one this year to hoist our tricolour at the landmark in Melbourne."

On the work front, Karan Johar will be producing quite a few anticipated hit films. He will be bankrolling Brahmastra by Ayan Mukerji, which brought Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together. He will also be producing Good News, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. He will also be producing Shershaah on the life of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra. On top of that, he has Kiara's Advani's next Netflix venture Guilty in his kitty. He also recently purchased the rights to Dear Comrade starring Vijay Deverakonda.