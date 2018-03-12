Karan Johar: Indian cinema is a victim of misconceptions on global stage

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar feels troubled as he thinks that Indian films are often being labelled as a song-and-dance routine in the global circuit. He thinks that misconceptions such as this, obstructs its growth in the international market. Karan cited examples such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Padman and Bareilly Ki Barfi, and said that Indian films have a lot to offer than "clichéd sequences".

"India cinema is a victim of misconceptions on global stage. The way Aamir's (Khan) films have been performing in China proves that we can make a huge mark globally. But only dialogue initiated by our filmmakers and actors can bring about this change," Karan told PTI in a telephonic interview from Berlin.

Karan is currently in Germany where he is heading an Indian delegation to Berlinale 2018. The team reportedly includes famous film personalities such as Vani Tripathi, Bhumi Pednekar, Jahnu Barua and Shaji Karun. The team has been sent in to participate in the European Film Market by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in partnership with Confederation of Indian Industry.

The director of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is often thought of as one of the most popular Indian directors in the world. Karan says if filmmakers from around the country wish to be visible on the international platform they need to be more vocal about their work. ​