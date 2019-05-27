Karan Johar is my 'big brother', states Prabal Gurung while dismissing dating reports

Darshana Devi May 27 2019, 12.45 pm May 27 2019, 12.45 pm

The quintessential king of glamour and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar rang in his 47th birthday on Saturday. While the rest of the world, including his fans and industry colleagues, poured in their wishes on social media, there was one wish which caught the attention of the nation. The wish came in from KJo’s close friend and Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung, whose cryptic post for Karan is still the talk of the town! The post in question sparked speculations of them dating.

Prabal’s post had a picture of the two posing together with the caption ‘pyaar kiya toh darna kya’. The post sent fans into a frenzy and responding to which, Prabal released a statement on Twitter on Monday. He cleared the air saying that KJo is only his ‘dearest friend’ and a ‘big brother’. He began his statement by saying that his IG post was just ‘done with humour’ and that him being in a romantic relationship with Karan is nothing but a misconception. He added that the filmmaker is his mentor, guru and confidante and has not only been there with him but with his family as well.

Take a look at Prabal’s birthday post for Karan here:

View this post on Instagram Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Happy birthday KJo. A post shared by Prabal Rana Gurung (@troublewithprabal) on May 25, 2019 at 10:17am PDT

Prabal further termed the speculations as ‘immature’, ‘unfounded’ and ‘very damaging in the 21st Century’. He also revealed that he has been in a happy romantic relationship with someone else and not Johar. “I would humbly ask you to attempt to reassess your myopic idea of love between two people, between two men,” he urged the media adding that as a global society, one needs ‘to expand the horizon and definition of love’. He wrapped up his statement with the hashtag ‘Love Is Love’.

Here’s Prabal’s statement released on Twitter:

No, I am not dating ⁦@karanjohar⁩ He is my dearest friend, mentor, buddy and a big brother. Pls. Kindly read the attachement with my statement and hopefully we can lay it all to rest. Wish you all nothing but the best and love XPG pic.twitter.com/I5UQkIt2fx — Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) May 26, 2019

It all started when Johar jetted off to New York, to bring in his birthday with his family and close friends, thereby adding fuel to the fire.