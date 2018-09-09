Karan Johar is proud and honoured to tell the story of Captain Vikram Batra

‘Yeh Dil Maange More’, we remember this as a slogan of an ad of a famous soft drink brand. But do you know that this slogan was actually a code word used by a soldier who lost his life in 1999 Kargil war? We are talking about Captain Vikram Batra. Karan Johar will be producing the biopic on the martyr and Sidharth Malhotra will be playing the lead role. September 9 marks Vikram Batra’s birth anniversary and Karan took to Twitter to share some interesting details about him.

The 24-year-old Captain died while he was trying to save an injured soldier of his platoon. While he was trying the drag his fellow injured soldier to safety, he got shot in the chest by an enemy sniper. Another bullet hit his head within split seconds and he collapsed. He succumbed to his injuries immediately but his courageous act got him the title of Shershah.

The biopic will be directed by Vishnu Varadhan who will be making his Bollywood debut with the film. Captain Vikram Batra’s story is surely something every Indian need to know. While Siddharth has proved his mettle as an actor with a few films, Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic is a big responsibility on his shoulder. Reportedly, Kiara Advani has been roped in to star opposite in the film.

Talking about the movie, Sidharth had earlier said, "Vikram Batra's life story will inspire you and bring a smile on your face. I am really excited to play the character and the shoot commences this year."