Karan Johar is the man behind Ranveer Singh’s wacky closet

On Sunday night, two firecracker performers, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh shared the couch on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan 6. The duo had a great time, and who doesn’t? We mean Karan is known to be the entertainer for his guests and comes with the most unexpected and fun questions that put them in a fix.

Last night, was no different and with the energies of Ranveer and Akshay, it just added on to the fun element. Several secrets were revealed and one amongst them happened to be about the man who is responsible for Ranveer’s wacky choice of clothes. And, we weren’t really surprised to discover that the host himself, Karan Johar is responsible for most of Ranveer’s funky clothes.

Ranveer’s experimental choice of clothes is always a hot topic of memes and when Karan asked him about the same, he revealed that most of them were in fact, came from him! He claimed that Karan first buys them for himself, and when he realises that he cannot pull them off, he gives them off to Ranveer, who is happy to own them. They even spoke of how some two years back, Karan gifted Ranveer a track suit that was worth Rs 3.5 lakh. A recent example of it, happens to be from the show itself as the glasses worn by Ranveer, were a gift from Karan.

Okay then!