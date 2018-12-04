Karan Johar: It's too late to be in a relationship

Love has no boundaries and it certainly sees no age. It just happens! And in the current gen, it’s never too late to date. But our darling KJo, who is known to give the best relationship advice in B-Town, holds a different opinion. In his recent interview to Firstpost, he was asked whether he would want to date someone right now and he refused saying that his age has passed. This coming from a man who is surrounded by young and enthusiastic people (dating someone or the other), is rather surprising.

“It's too late. At 46, I can't be in a relationship. And I'm not being cynical, I'm being practical. I don't think I can divide my time between a relationship, and my mom and two kids. Not that one has to be sacrificed for the other, but I want to divide my time only between the relationships I have with my work. And finally, I can say that I'm in a relationship with myself. And when you are in one of those, you don't have either the space or the time for anyone else,” he said.

Well, that’s deep. But having a partner to share the little nothings with is of no harm KJo. #JustSaying