image
Tuesday, December 4th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Karan Johar: It's too late to be in a relationship

Bollywood

Karan Johar: It's too late to be in a relationship

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   December 04 2018, 4.01 pm
back
b townBollywoodEntertainmentkaran joharkidsloverelationship
nextJhund: Amitabh Bachchan reaches Nagpur to shoot for Nagraj Manjule’s directorial
ALSO READ

Koffee With Karan 6 promo: Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh’s episode is going to be this season’s best!

Koffee with Karan: Host goes the extra mile to mend fences with Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Beware Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan looks like an actress that could be a serious threat to you