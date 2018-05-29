Karan Johar just got brotherzoned by someone!

A rather bizarre rumour about Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra being in a relationship broke this morning. Well, not really a new one. The two of them share a very close and affectionate bond with each other, and are one of Bollywood’s BFFs we absolutely adore. Unless you are living under the rock, you'd also know how they bring each other's birthdays with utmost glitz.

Especially because Karan's sexuality is always under the scanner, Karan is frequently linked to individuals, possible and impossible.

But this time, the rumours were rather hurried and a result of simplified conclusion. Manish had taken to Instagram to wish Karan a happy birthday, while also remembering 25 years of their friendship as well as professional collaborations.

"You guys are the cutest couple," one of the comments read, which Manish hit a like on.

This set gossip mills on fire, irking speculations whether this was finally an acknowledgement of their relationship. And this had to trend!

When India Today got in touch with the ace designer, he laughed it off and said, "it' just ridiculous. Karan is like a brother to me".

Dayum! That got to be the brotherzone of the year...