Karan Johar: Khans, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar have managed to stay relevant

Filmmaking is an art and staying relevant through decades is a feat only a few in Bollywood can boast of. Who better to point that out than Karan Johar. The director and producer made his directorial debut with the blockbuster romance Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998 and still remains one of leading filmmakers to this day. He says that while becoming a movie star is not a tough task, it will take ample amounts of dedication to hold on to a winning position.

Speaking of leading actors in the Bollywood, the 45-year-old filmmaker highlighted that the reason for the success of Khans — Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh– and other actors like Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar is that they have managed to stay relevant to their audiences.

“They are just going on and on… and more respect to them. It is difficult to stay relevant. I will be completing 20 years in the industry in 2019. It is not easy (to stay here). Getting success is not that difficult if you do your job well but maintaining it is tough,” Johar told PTI.

He also points to the dawn of the popularity of the digital age and how the medium has thrown fresh challenges at the industry and its stars. With audiences having access to multiple avenues of entertainment, upcoming actors will face an up-hill task to achieve the kind of stardom the Khans enjoy.

“I think the Khans have had a legacy of great cinema and longevity. All of them have been around for three decades and they have built an equity of audience who only watched films. It is a big challenge for the younger actors to live up to the audience base that has been created by these three megastars. Hats off to Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Akshay and Ajay Devgn for being relevant even after working for three decades,” he said.