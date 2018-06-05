Karan Johar on nepotism: I can do whatever the f**k I want

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Comedienne Mallika Dua were the latest guests on Firstpost's Social Media Star, a web series created and hosted by Janice Sequeira. And both Karan and Mallika were at their candid best as they made quite some surprising revelations.

If you have been following Karan on social media, you will notice that Karan is often called out for being nepotistic, no matter what he posts. He confesses that initially, those comments used to upset him, later he became indifferent and now he is just amused. KJo expressed his irritation over people trolling him for nepotism as he said, "I can cast people from my family, my long lost cousins, I can do whatever f*** I want."

When Janice questioned him about the price of putting out your opinion on social media, Karan replied by saying, "You have to be open to the fact that you are going to be trolled and there are going to be abuses coming your way. I am so amused when people curse me, they will abuse me and comment on your sexuality and their perception of your sexuality. If I write something opinionated or if I put out an image of a poster or if I post Dhadak's poster which has Ishaan and Janhvi in it, I will get abuses about like you could have launched this person and that person, why have you launched them? And I am like Hello! I am not a 'karta-dharta'. I have not taken one like whole 'theka' of introducing new talent. The price you pay is that there is an open arena, it's a collision of abuse that will happen and you have to take it."

Mallika on the other hand also shared how she has trolled over nepotism for her father's (veteran journalist, Vinod Dua) political commentary, to which Karan in his humorous way commented, "Why nobody tagged her as nepotistic, she is also a daughter of a celebrated journalist?"

You really don’t want to miss this episode of Firstpost’s Social Media Star, there are lot of bold and surprising statements filled in this episode.