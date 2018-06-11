home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Karan Johar on Swara Bhasker’s bold scene in VDW: Suddenly, we are talking about mast**bation

First published: June 11, 2018 04:16 PM IST | Updated: June 11, 2018 04:16 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

We all know that Swara Bhasker’s mast**bation scene from the Veere Di Wedding has grabbed quite a few eyeballs. While the actress is being trolled and ridiculed for doing such a scene, there are even positive responses to it and people are praising her for being so bold in the film. Karan Johar’s next film Lust Story which will be showcased on Netflix too has a similar scene.

Recently, while talking to NDTV Karan was asked to comment on such bold scene in his films to which the director stated that it is opening a forum of conversation. He also stated that mast**bation has suddenly become a topic we are talking about. Check out his statement here:

Well, we quite agree with what Karan said. People, who used to think that mast**bation is not a topic to talked about, are suddenly discussing about it all thanks to Veere Di Wedding.

Talking about Lust Stories, the film will have four short stories. The four stories are directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee respectively. The trailer of the film is out now, and in one of the sequences we can see Kiara Advani indulging in mast**bation and her family is shocked to see her in that state.

tags: #karan johar #Lust stories #Swara Bhasker #veere di wedding

