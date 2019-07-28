Ranjini Maitra July 28 2019, 3.14 pm July 28 2019, 3.14 pm

If there's one man in Bollywood who can bring all the biggies of the industry, it is Karan Johar. The parties thrown by him are THE most star-studded ones. They must also be the den of all industry gossips, right? On Friday night, he hosted a party for the prominent producers of Bollywood. The only star actor in presence was Shah Rukh Khan. Moving on, on Sunday night, a grand gathering of actors happened!

In a video shared by Karan, we saw lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor in attendance. You can catch glimpses of Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput too. Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal were also present. Apart from that, there were Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. No Ranveer Singh or Alia Bhatt, though. We also saw Vicky Kaushal and Zoya Akhtar. Is something big cooking? Or was just an impromptu plan to chill? The former sounds more exciting!

View this post on Instagram Saturday night vibes A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 27, 2019 at 12:17pm PDT

Many of the actors from the above list have just finished major work commitments. Varun's Street Dancer 3D wrapped a day back. Arjun recently finished shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat. Ranbir, along with beau Alia, is done filming Brahmastra, their first film together. Deepika will be next seen in a brief role in Ranveer's 83, and we guess she is done shooting her part. Shahid is still basking in the success of his last release Kabir Singh. Vicky, the man of the hour, has his plate full though.