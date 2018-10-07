Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Will Smith team up for a project?

Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar shot for an episode of Koffee With Karan 6 on Saturday. The trio surely had a great time together; at least that’s what their social media posts make us believe. But after shooting for the episode, Ranveer and Karan also shot something with none other than Will Smith! Karan later took to Instagram to let his fans know about it.

Karan, in his caption, wrote that he shot with Ranveer and Will, and we wonder what project these three have collaborated for. Is it a segment of Koffee With Karan only? Well, you never know. And if Karan succeeds in getting Smith on his chat show, then we already foresee the episode breaking some TRP records.

Will Smith is in India and recently attended the HT Leadership Summit. There, he discussed cinema with Farhan Akhtar and even showed off his bhangra moves. Talking about his movies, he will next be seen in Aladdin where he will be playing the character of Genie. He also has films like Spies in Disguise and Gemini Man.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar are collaborating for the first time for the period drama Takht. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. It is slated to release in 2020.