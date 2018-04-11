Karan Johar reveals SOTY 2 cast and it’s only making us nostalgic

Karan Johar is carrying forward his Student of The Year franchise with surprising replication. The director turned producer shared posters from the second installment and they remind us of the first installment with a few differences. He introduced his cast which includes Baaghi star Tiger Shroff, singer and television star Tara Sutaria and newbie Ananya Pandey, daughter of actor Chunky Pandey. The posters, for the most part, speak about the roles they will play in the film.

Student of The Year 2 will see a change in gender dynamics in the sense that it will have two female leads and one male lead instead of the reverse in the first installment. Tiger Shroff being the only man in the lead is far from the boyish charms shown by Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in the first film. A poster comparison shows just how SOTY 2 may be more centralized around ab flashes and fast kicks rather than two schoolboys fighting it out to win a girl. Shroff has recently delivered the biggest hit of his career Baaghi 2 playing an army officer and being much loved for his Bollywood Rambo image. For SOTY 2, the star will have to work extra hard to dilute his action hero image and mesh with the school backpack he was earlier seen carrying in the first poster.

It is safe to say that SOTY 2 will see ladies fight it out for Shroff as school students. For the debutants, this is possibly the best launch they could have been blessed with. However, the poster seems to reveal a rather sexed up version as innocence goes missing. While Alia Bhatt’s poster showed her as the typical fluff princess, the element is missing for the female leads of SOTY 2. Tara and Ananya are shown in more sexualized and powerful undertones in their mid-riff revealing clothes and postures. But Ananya, still manages to carry the vestiges of a debutant’s innocence in her eyes.

A poster of the three actors together too was released by Karan and there exists a stark difference. The hunched postured of SOTY 2 makes promises of more action and not just being a laid-back high school drama, unlike the first poster where the actors are seen hugging colourful microphones.

The posters released so far shows an attempt by the makers to stick to the initial flavor of SOTY with a few more elements added. When the film hits screens on November 23, fans alone will decide if the additives are worth it.