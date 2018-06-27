Karan Johar rubbishes reports of casting Ranveer Singh in his next

There have been a lot of reports on Karan Johar’s next directorial. Supposedly KJo was planning to make a period drama film and wanted Ranveer Singh to be the lead.

Further, a report also claimed that Tiger Shroff was offered the role of a second lead in this film, but he turned down the offer as he wasn’t keen on playing a second fiddle to Ranveer Singh.

However, all these reports have turned out to be untrue. Karan Johar took to Twitter to inform everyone that not even a single actor has heard or read the script of his next movie. Check out the director’s tweet here:

Lots of conjecture and unnecessary stories on my directorial next!!!! Just to make clear not a single actor has heard or read the script of my next film!!!!! Everything you read or hear is Hearsay! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 27, 2018

Well, Ranveer is currently busy with the shooting of Simmba which is produced Karan Johar. Even Tiger Shroff is busy with Student of The Year 2 which is produced under filmmaker’s banner.

Karan Johar’s last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but then, we are eagerly waiting to know more about his next directorial venture. Few days ago, he had hinted that he might team up with Shah Rukh Khan again. So you never know. KJo may completely surprise us this time!