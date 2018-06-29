Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and underworld; trio that made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai iconic

20 years back, Karan Johar released his directional debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The remarkable film was not just a blockbuster, but a flick that engraved its sweet memories in our hearts forever. The film gifted us some of the best scenes that we can’t stop cherishing. Though this film bought name and fame to Karan Johar, but there’s one shocking untold story related to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Johar, a newbie then, was forced by the underworld to leave the country before the release of the film! You read it right! The mighty underworld was involved.

The story goes...

Post watching the film in a preview theatre, Karan’s father and producer Yash Chopra had decided to have a premiere. But to the family’s horror, Hiroo Johar received a threat call while the invites were being sent. It was a call from the underworld which threatened to shoot Karan if the film released on stated Friday. Though the family followed the advice of the cops and carried on with the premiere, it was in the absence of Karan, who was instead kept in a small room with police protection. Upset about the same, his mother, Hiroo, spoke to Shah Rukh Khan about Karan’s unfulfilled dream to see actor Shammi Kapoor arriving in his car to attend the premiere of his film. What next? SRK set himself on a mission to fulfill KJo's wish!

Shah Rukh went to the room where Karan was locked and dragged him out. However, Karan insisted to go back knowing this mother was concerned about him. And what SRK replied to Karan will surely win your heart!

“I’m standing here in front of you. Let’s see who shoots you. I’m standing right here,” he said.

Further, he even told Hiroo Johar, “Nothing’s gonna happen. I’m a Pathan. Nothing can happen to me and nothing will happen to your son. He’s like my brother. Nothing’s gonna happen”.

Finally, it was the big moment for Karan when Shammi Kapoor actually arrived in his Mercedez at the venue for the premiere.

After the show got over, Karan left India with his parents as per the advice of cops and headed to London.

Well, SRK can never stop being a charmer that he is! He is truly a gem of a person!