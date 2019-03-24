Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan rock Abu Jani Sandeep Khosala's fashion show

Fashion shows are incomplete without Bollywood celebrities turning into muses for their favourite designers. Also, it's not always that a designer flashes his art with the aim for profit. At times, they also collaborate for a cause. Ace fashion designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, in aid of Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA), hosted a fashion show which was an ode to the textiles and embroideries of India. Well, as we mentioned, a fashion show without a Bollywood face... it cannot happen. Not just one, for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, it was Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan Nanda who turned into showstoppers.

The trio had a fun time turning muse for the designer and the same was seen on their faces. The fact that the designer duo chose traditional luminous gold coloured ensembles for the three, it automatically added quite an appeal to the show. While Sonam Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan Nanda were seen donning flowy outfits, it was Karan Johar who looked shinning in a sherwani with a dupatta. Not to miss, the addition of gajras and danglers makes the girls look prettier. Also, you cannot miss Sonam Kapoor twirling and flaunting the richness of the attire to the audience. Have a look:

Designer duo, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla through this show chose to pay tribute to India's textiles and embroidery legacy at their presentation for CPAA this year. Entitled 'Inheritance' it is a spectacular expression of heritage textiles from across the country, each used as a canvas for spectacular embroideries.

Fabulous creations!