Karan Johar takes a dig at Kanagna Ranaut over nepotism once again, read on...

Rushabh Dhruv April 03 2019, 2.51 pm April 03 2019, 2.51 pm

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is unabashedly one of the fiercest and boldest personalities in showbiz. Be it her personal life or politics, the actress has always spoken her mind without actually thinking about the consequences. In the past, Kangana has been surrounded by lots of controversies. Remember her spat with her 'silly ex' Hrithik Roshan and even tagging Karan Johar as the flag bearer of nepotism on Koffee With Karan 5, she's a real badass.

Right from the time, Karan has been tagged as the flagbearer of nepotism, the filmmaker has been quizzed about the same wherever he goes. Recently, during an interaction with Bhuvan Bam at the YouTube fan fest when Karan Johar was asked why does he loves the term nepotism so much, the head honcho of Dharma Productions replied, "I don't love this word, somebody else does. Ab hum bolega toh bologe ke bolta hai. Toh I have left it to that person to do all the talking and I will continue to do my job." Well, that's a sly dig at Kangana for sure!

On the same note, in a recent interview when Kangana was quizzed if she would help her child to get a film offer if he/she wants to make a career in films, she said, "If I do that, the possibility of him being a good director will be 50 percent. If I really care for him as a mother, I will let him find his own way, because he can make a good living out of anything, anywhere."

"But if I want him to be an extraordinary person, I must throw him into the sea. He will either drown or make it," she added.

We wonder what Kangana feels about Karan's sly dig at her!