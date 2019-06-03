Divya Ramnani June 03 2019, 4.33 pm June 03 2019, 4.33 pm

Kalank was Karan Johar’s dream project and among one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film was made on a massive budget and boasted of an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as expected and Kalank turned out to be a disaster at the box office. Only recently, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Madhuri Dixit expressed their feelings on the same. Now, Kalank’s producer Karan Johar, too, has shared his thought-provoking stance on his film’s failure and how he dealt with it.

In his interview with a tabloid, the filmmaker not only undertook the responsibility of Kalank’s disastrous run at the BO, but he also expressed his point with utmost sensibility. KJo said, “My director Abhishek Varman and I sat down and we analysed where we fumbled. I have to be involved with each film Dharma produces, because I am not just the producer, I am the creative producer. To me, when Kalank fails, it is my failure. I’m the older one, I’m the wiser one. I’m the more knowledgeable person about what works and what doesn’t.”

Here's a picture of the entire cast of Kalank:

The Takht director added, “If the film has faltered, it is largely my responsibility and my blame. Of course, no one person can take the blame, but I choose to because I felt that the material was something I was aware of for not one year but 15 years. It was a film that was close to my heart and perhaps that is the reason why I lost certain objectivity.”