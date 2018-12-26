Karan Johar tears up after watching Alia Bhatt's Kalank

Alia Bhatt is on a roll. Any doubts? She is probably going to take away all the awards for her scintillating job in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi. Many hold the opinion that she is one of the best talents of her generation and we don't disagree at all! This league includes Karan Johar, who not only launched her but has had her back ever since SOTY. Alia's forthcoming release, Kalank, is also being made under KJo's banner. The filmmaker admits to having watched the film and in an interesting giveaway, he admitted to tearfully breaking down after watching it.

"I won't disclose what it is (but) she has done something in the film. You know when I see Alia I get that feeling like I'm seeing my daughter perform. And because I have that emotion for her I just started crying in the end for some weird reason. I'm going through something internally which I'm not aware of and I just got very teary. And I rang her up and said her I got very emotional, well done," he said, as he recorded an episode of No Filter Neha.

That is just touching! Karan's fondness of Alia is known to all. The actor is also extremely attached to Karan's babies, Yash and Roohi. In an industry where relationships are so fragile and are often determined by personal interests, it's good to have such friendships.