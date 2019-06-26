Divya Ramnani June 26 2019, 3.34 pm June 26 2019, 3.34 pm

Karan Johar’s Dostana, which made it to the big screens in 2008, was sure ahead of its time. It starred Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. The film’s plot revolved around two men, who pretend to be a gay couple, in order to share an apartment with their crush. Needless to say, the film was a laugh riot and it opened to good reviews. Interestingly, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan’s hilarious chemistry was well-received. Now, in case, you are wondering what made us talk about Dostana, it’s Karan Johar and his cryptic post.

Taking to his Instagram account, the head honcho of Dharma Productions shared a quirky announcement teaser. The clip opened with an animated design showing what two men make for, it further moved to two women with a similar sequence. However, it concluded with a man plus two women. So, unlike the first part, will Dostana 2 revolve around a lesbian love story? Karan Johar, in his caption, wrote, “Got a ring to it, doesn't it? You know what it is! Stay tuned and watch this space - announcement coming your way tomorrow!" As of now, all we can for do is speculate!

Check out Karan Johar’s cryptic announcement teaser here: