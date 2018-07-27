Karan Johar thanks his mentors on Guru Purnima, and gives us a rare picture of Aditya Chopra

It’s Guru Purnima today, the auspicious day for Hindus when regards and respect for the teacher in lives is expressed. And how could our Bollywood celebs be left behind? Karan Johar too took to social media to thank his mentors. And with this gesture of his, we got something rare, an old picture of Aditya Chopra! Well, Karan has thanked the three Chopra men, Yash Chopra, Uday Chopra and Aditya Chopra.

On #GuruPurnima I thank the family that is the only reason I became a filmmaker! Yash uncle was my guiding light ...Adi my mentor in every way! And @udaychopra my biggest support when I was new to a film set!!! I am grateful to them forever....🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/VasrxMVRjm — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 27, 2018

Karan has called Yash Chopra his guiding light, Aditya Chopra his mentor and Uday Chopra his big support. Well, the picture Karan has shared is a rare one, most importantly because it has Aditya Chopra in it. We haven’t seen many pictures of the head honcho of YRF, given he has almost always preferred to stay away from the limelight. So, seeing a picture of him surely excites us.

By the way, did you know that Karan Johar is related to the Chopras? The filmmaker’s mother Hiroo Johar is Yash Chopra’s sister, and hence, Karan and Aditya are first cousins.

Talking about Karan Johar’s movies, his last directorial was 2016 release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Though he is yet to announce his next movie as a director, Karan has a good line up as a producer. His recently released flick Dhadak has turned out to be a hit at the box office. His upcoming production ventures are Student of the Year 2, Simmba, Kesari, Kalank, Brahmastra and Rannbhoomi.