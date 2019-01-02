Karan Johar thanks Rohit Shetty for Simmba, says it was one of the best experiences of his life

Filmmaker Karan Johar teamed up with ace director Rohit Shetty for their latest release Simmba. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, has made an impressive mark at the box office. KJo, who is currently basking in the success of the film, took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the Golmaal director. Through his lengthy post, Johar describes the experience of working with Shetty as ‘one of the best experiences’ of his life.

He showered words of appreciation for Shetty and said that the latter has ‘mastered’ the art of making a mainstream film which is loved by the audience. He was also all praise for Ranveer in his post and added that the actor will ‘always be Simmba for life’. He further thanked both Ranveer and Shetty for making him have a great end to the year. He also attached a picture along with his post, which has all three of them in one frame.

Simmba sees Ranveer playing Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, a corrupt Maharashtra cop, who has a change of heart when the girl he treats as his sister gets raped and killed. The film also features Sonu Sood, who portrays the antagonist.