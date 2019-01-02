image
Wednesday, January 2nd 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Karan Johar thanks Rohit Shetty for Simmba, says it was one of the best experiences of his life

Bollywood

Karan Johar thanks Rohit Shetty for Simmba, says it was one of the best experiences of his life

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 02 2019, 2.03 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentkaran joharranveer singhrohit shettySara Ali KhanSimmbaSonu Sood
nextMade In China poster: Rajkummar Rao is back with one more intriguing story
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba joins the 100 crore club

Deepika Padukone opens up on the decision of banning cellphones at their wedding

Ranveer Singh's Simmba is roaring at the box office, enters Rs 50 crore club in no time