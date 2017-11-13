Karan Johar to cast Vicky Kaushal in Bombay Talkies sequel

Actor Vicky Kaushal earned tremendous acclaim for his performances in films like Masaan and Raman Raghav 2.0. He has been compared to actors such as Irrfan Khan and Nawazuudin Siddiqui. Kaushal is coming back next year with four movies. One of them will be with Karan Johar in the sequel of Bombay Talkies. The second edition is said to be a comedy movie.

Johar is currently producing Vicky’s upcoming film Raazi. It seems like the filmmaker has taken a liking towards the young Kaushal and is set to cash him in the sequel of the critically acclaimed 2013 film. Bombay Talkies was a collection of four short films that saw Karan direct one of them titled Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh starring Rani Mukerji, Randeep Hooda and Saqib Saleem.

As per sources, “The series will be an out and out comedy where Karan will unleash his creativity to the brim. Karan approached Vicky after seeing the rushes of Raazi and after giving a screen test, Vicky was selected to play the main lead. The final paperwork is yet to take place next week.”

Ashi Dua will produce the film while Ronnie Screwvala will present Karan Johar part of the film. As for Kaushal, it would be great chance to move away from the serious roles he is known to play at such an early stage of his career.

In 2018, Kaushal will be seen in an important role in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic. He and Alia Bhatt will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi in leading roles. The actor also has movie lined up that will deal with the topic of surgical strikes. He is also set to act in Ronnie Screwvala’s Love Per Square Feet.​