We assume the reviews that came in for two of Karan Johar's last films have not pleased him. Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday's launchpad Student Of The Year 2, starring Tiger Shroff as the centre of the attraction, did not work out for many. Prior to that, there was Kalank, a magnum opus that fell flat on its stomach. But it's time to move on because KJO is set to announce a brand new franchise!

He took to his social media handles to announce that a 'franchise of fear' was on its way. The film is to be announced on Monday, he informed. And we do have a hint about which film could it be. Do you remember reading reports that said Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar were signed for a horror film that was to be directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh? You must have also come across rumours claiming that the film was happening under KJO's banner. Now, KJO has tagged Bhanu Pratap in his post, we can see. Isn't that a strong clue itself?

If reports are to be believed, then Vicky is already shooting for it and even faced an injury during the shoot. However, it is all being kept in secrecy since the film is not announced yet.

We hear the project will not really be picturised like a quintessential Bollywood horror film, but instead, will revolve around a deserted ship on a sea beach. It is also reported that usage of high-quality VFX, background music and cinematography will be made.