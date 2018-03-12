Karan Johar to throw Valentines bash for his single friends

Fans at large take inspiration from celebrities from fashion tips to throwing lavish parties. With Valentine’s just a day away, one person you can look up to is Karan Johar, known for throwing lavish parties. While people are busy drawing plans to make the day special for their loved ones, Karan is set to host a grand bash for all his ‘single’ stars in the industry.

Like last year, the director-producer will throw a grand bash and wonder who will be a part of it this year. Quite a few hearts separated this year and many others were linked up too. Sushant Singh Rajput, Malaika Arora Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor were the attendees last year. Sara Ali Khan was the center of attraction at the party last year. However, Janhvi Kapoor didn’t make it to her mentor’s bash.

In an interview with a daily recently, Karan had said, “Right now I am not ready for any kind of relationship as I am too used to my independence. Marriage is a definite no-no. I am totally married to my company. Emotionally, my mother fills up the void in my life. So there it is. My company is a spouse I will never cheat on, and my mother completes me as a son. I think I have a full family unit of my own. I am happy probably because I am single. Let’s face it, how many married people are really happy?”

Karan had played a cupid to a few B-town couples including Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur and Aishwarya-Abhishek. Guess where he'll aim his arrow this year. Kjo known for his most sort-after parties in the tinsel town, had recently threw a party to celebrate his twins Yash and Roohi’s first birthday and invited the star kids including Misha, Taimur, Abram and Aaradhya.