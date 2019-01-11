Karan Johar 'toodles' with the Bollywood stars, but why are Sidharth Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao isolated?

On Thursday, a bunch of B-Town A-listers attended a meeting with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, an occasion made possible by producers Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain. Pictures and videos of each of the stars posing with PM Modi, as well as their group photos have been bombarding the internet over the last 24 hours. But Karan Johar's social media game is strong and he's here to prove it again. Amidst all the moments that poured in was KJo's regular ‘toodles’ video. This time it wasn't from the sets of India's Got Talent but from a few 1000 feet in the sky and it had your favourite Bollywood stars!

The humourous video, posted by the filmmaker on Friday, shows how he managed to get each of the stars to respond to him. He panned his camera to focus on almost everyone who was present on the flight. Going by the video, it appears that the team had a gala time on their way to the capital in the private jet. It starts with Ranveer, who's sass was on point and moves on to Ayushmann Khurrana, who corrects Karan by saying that it's ‘evening’ and not ‘morning’. The whole lot burst into laughter with Varun Dhawan's response, which was a silent way to promote his next film ABCD 3. However, it was Rajkummar Rao and Sidharth Malhotra who caught our attention. The two seemed separated from the rest of the stars, sitting facing their backs to the others and in deep conversation. Does this have to do with Sidharth's equation with Ranbir and Alia? You never know!

KJo also shared a picture of the whole team posing for a selfie with PM Modi which is currently all over the internet.