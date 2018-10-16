Bollywood Karan Johar turns emo as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 20 Murtuza Nullwala October 16 2018, 4.33 pm October 16 2018, 4.33 pm

Karan Johar is one of the biggest directors in the industry currently. He is not just a director, but an actor, a reality show judge and a chat show host. It all started 20 years ago for Karan when his first directorial had hit the screens. We are talking about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film completes 20 years of its release on October 16, 2018.

I can’t believe it’s been #20YearsOfKKHH ! A film that gave me love ,acceptance and a career....will always be eternally grateful to @KajolAtUN @iamsrk #rani and @BeingSalmanKhan for indulging a 25 years old boy with stars in his eyes! Thank you for all the love❤️ pic.twitter.com/xm3RGVOneI — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 16, 2018

Karan took to Twitter to share a bright new poster of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The filmmaker has thanked his fans for the love they have given him in these years. Karan walked down the memory lane and stated that this film gave him love, acceptance and a career.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a movie that every ‘90s kid would remember. We won’t be wrong if we say that it is one of the most entertaining films we have seen in the history of Indian cinema. The movie had won many awards including National Award for Best Film For Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, the movie also had Salman Khan in a pivotal role. 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, damn we feel old!