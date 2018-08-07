Karan Johar turns ‘Sanskari’ on PDA, and we wonder which B-town couple he is hinting at

The flag-bearer of nepotism, ultra-stylish, blunt, sassy and what not, Karan Johar wears many positive as well as negative titles in his own amazing way. We all know what happens when he invites celebrities on the popular chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’; nothing stays filtered, right? Without a second thought, this man’s outspoken nature has dragged him in many controversies, and looks like he has just invited another one.

It so happened that on Monday during the launch event of his radio show Calling Karan Season 2, when KJo was quizzed about his relationship advice to people, Karan replied, “One thing I would advise people is to not do PDA. It is the most unbearable thing. I am like get a room, go to a toilet, go to a washroom, do it at any other place but not in front of the whole world. We don't want to see you smothering each other’s faces. In public it is really annoying. The people I have seen indulging in PDA have many places to go.”

My my, so is Karan’s this statement hinting at all the celebrities who switch on their lovey-dovey mode almost everywhere? For instance, is the dig at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who recently kissed at the airport, or is it at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja who are under the radar of Sanskari Johar for always being hand-in-hand in public? Or is it a dig at the never-ending social media PDA of the likes of Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover and Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma? Also not to miss, is Karan targeting the latest lovebirds in town, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas? *phew*

While we wonder whom is Karan aiming at this time, we do hope he does not land into a controversial puddle yet again, because of his PDA statement. God knows how the man loves to embroil in something or the other.